Nigerian professional footballer, Leke James, who plays as a forward for Norway ’s Molde FK in this interview with Olawale Ayeni, states that, he has what it takes to lead the Super Eagles attack if given the opportunity by the national team handlers.

How did you start your footballing career?

I started playing football when I was around 5-6years old in Kaduna State where I was born, then started playing with my childhood team (NITR stars Academy) in the same city.

Later played for Fc Hearts in Ghana, from there I was invited to the Nigeria U-17 team in 2008 where I played the AYC qualifiers against Benin Republic but didn’t make it to the Tournament.

In 2010, I moved to Firstbank FC Lagos, from there I went for trials with a club in Sweden which later didn’t work out that same year.

In 2011, I signed for Bridge boys Fc Lagos (former Julius Berger FC) then went to try with another club in Norway (Aalesunds Fk) towards the end of that year which was successful where I signed my first professional contract in Europe from January 2012, which is where another chapter of my life started to where I am today and the journey continues.

Tell us about your best and down moment in your career so far?

The best moment in my career was last year (2019) where I won the league with my team (Molde FK) the first in my career so far and also qualify for the group stage of the Europa league competition this year.

And the down moment was when I was hit by a career threatening injury in 2017 where I had a surgery and was out of action for almost a year.

Who is your football mentor?

Dalima Ronaldo is my mentor, I grew up watching him, and I love his style of play.

What is your biggest dream you seek to achieve in your career?

My dream is to play on the biggest stages of football before my retirement.

Do you have what it takes to lead the Super Eagles attack?

Yes, I have what it takes to lead the Super Eagles attack if I am called with the trust and confidence of the coach. I have a lot to offer in the Eagles attack and am hopeful that my time will come.

How best can we develop the Nigerian league to meet international best standard

We need to put in place the right facilities, also restructuring of the clubs and improved management of the league. I think these are some key points among others that we can do to improve the Nigerian Professional football league (NPFL).

What are you plans after retirement?

Plan is to work in the football sector.

Do you still have the plans of hosting your yearly youth competition this year amidst coronavirus outbreak?

Unfortunately the tournament won’t hold this year because of the pandemic. We hope things gets better next year. Last edition was impressive because a lot of talents were discovered and we hope to keep it that way in the next edition.