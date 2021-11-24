Immediate past Imo State governor and president, Rochas Foundation, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has revealed that he hawked oranges and traded in fairly-used clothes (okirika) to train himself in school because he had no one to train him even when he had passion for education.

Okorocha made the revelation during an interactive cocktail session held with journalists at Transcorp Hotel, Calabar yesterday.

Deputy chief of staff to the president, Rochas Foundation, Mrs Uloma Nwosu, who spoke on behalf of the foundation’s president stated that because his principal didn’t want others to go through horrible experiences which he went through before arriving to where he is today, he decided to set up a foundation to provide education for the underprivileged children.

“The president of Rochas foundation is one who is passionate about education. He has an emotional attachment to education.

“As a young boy who had it rough trying to go to school, he formed a pact with God that if He assist him scale through that difficult hurdle, of training himself to graduate and become a successful man, he would ensure that no child go through similar pains which he went through to acquire education.

“We have trained over 25,000 children across Nigeria and still counting 6000 graduates in various fields of discipline including medicine, law, with some who are now in the army, police and in the civil service,” she maintained.

Nwosu said management of the foundation has concluded plans to start a school in Cross River State where over 300 underprivileged children would be enrolled in the school beginning from January next year.

“This would be the first school in South-South and first in Cross River, making it twelve official schools in Nigeria.

“On the choice of Cross River, through research we did find out that there are a lot of out of school children in Cross River and we decided that we would set one school in Cross River,” she said.