Big Brother Naija season six reality show contestant, Jackie Bent, popularly known as Jackie B, has revealed that she learnt a lot during her time in the just concluded BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition.

She disclosed this in an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP e-Train, on the sidelines of her ‘welcome home’ press conference, organised by her fans, “Jackie’s Jaguars” on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Club 09, Wuse, Abuja.

“It was an amazing and new experience for me, I went in there for the experience, the lessons and the opportunities the show provides as well. It was overall amazing, I learnt so much, so many new skills, new experiences as well.

“I met so many amazing people with great personalities. I made amazing friendships and it was a very wonderful experience,” she said.

Jackie B further explained that aside the chance of winning the N90million grand prize, her main aim of going for the show was for her personal growth.

“I went in there for my personal growth, of course the money was definitely on top of my list but it was not focused on ‘if I don’t win it then I haven’t won’. I won in my own right because I achieved everything that I went in there for, I learnt so much like I said earlier, and I’ve grown so much personally as well.

“I personally think it was worth the experience for me, winning was definitely one of the goals for me but it was not the only goal, so I’m not disappointed,” she added.

Jackie B also disclosed that she hopes to use the Big Brother Naija platform to grow her business and support other worthy causes in the country.

“The platform has given us lots of exposure and I plan to use that exposure to put out my business brand. I’m an interior designer, wedding planner, event planner and also a fashion business owner.

“So I plan on using the exposure to expand my businesses and grow them, and also shed some light on various different issues we have in the country. I plan to shed more light on post-natal depression, which is a mental illness that most mothers experience after childbirth. I’ll also be

involved in charity for kids and single mothers, so I’m looking forward to that,” she added.

On her plans to venture into acting, she said, “The show exposed me to new acting skills and made me have some interest in acting. I wouldn’t say I’m an actress yet, but I hope to get some more training and hopefully enter the industry as an actress. So yes, it’s something that I’m looking forward to doing,” she stated.