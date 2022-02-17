The newly appointed managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, has said that the priority of his administration was to ensure rehabilitation of decaying port infrastructure, improve patronage of eastern ports as well as ensure timely completion of Lekki Deep Seaport.

Bello-Koko in an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP on Wednesday, said he will also prioritise port automation to improve efficiency and block revenue leakages.

He further stated that he will prioritise collaboration with other government agencies such as the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and others to improve port efficiency and put up measures to reduce cargo waiting time.

His words, “My priorities will be port automation to improve efficiency and block revenue leakages, rehabilitation of decaying port infrastructure, improving patronage at the eastern ports and encourage setting up of deep sea ports in Badagry and Ibom and Bonny while we work to ensure timely completion of Lekki Deep sea ports.”

“Fencing and deployment of security access control gates at all ports to reduce porosity of the ports, reduce thefts and safeguard the ports and collaboration with other government agencies like NCS to improve efficiency and put up measures to reduce cargo waiting time.”

LEADERSHIP reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had a couple of days ago approved the appointment of Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive managing director of the NPA.

In a press statement by the director of press and PR, federal ministry of transportation, Eric Ojiekwe, the employment takes immediate effect.

According to the statement, “The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority.

“Prior to this appointment, Mr. Koko was the Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Authority. This appointment takes immediate effect.”