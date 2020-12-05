Background

I am from Kano State. I attended Madaki Primary School from there my father was transferred and we were enrolled in Nasarawa Primary School in Kano Municipality, where I stayed with my mother, Hajiya Umar Adabara.

Education

I attended Pata L.E.A. before it was changed to Pata L.C.M.B. My father was a civil servant and was transferred from one place to another within the northern region; that was how I learnt how to speak so many languages and became a linguist.

Apart from that, when I finished my primary school, Madaki/Nasarawa Primary School, I went to Girls Secondary School (GSS) Danbata, we were the second set, Danbata was a transit. From there, we were taken to Gwam presently, called Government Girls Secondary School, Gwam, very close to Bichi local government area, Kano. I took my Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) there. I, then, proceeded to the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, where I obtained Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Accountancy. I later came back to Kano for my Higher National Diploma (HND) in the School of Management, Kano. From there, I went for my Post Graduate Diploma in Bayero University, Kano, where I also obtained my Master’s degree in Accountancy.

Unlike these days, I went to Union Bank to do my vacation job and whatever I get, I used it to pay my school fees and also by some necessary items.

I have worked with so many companies. I worked as a clerk in pharmaceutical companies, I worked with Union Bank and when I finished my OND, I joined First Bank before I left voluntarily.

I am a comrade because I always fight for the rights of women especially the girl-child.

Growing Up

My growing up was so hectic. I am from a well-to-do family but we were not shown money. The only thing they gave us was the legacy. They paid our school fees and did normal things parents could do for their children.

I am the only one from my mother and I am the first child of my parents. But before that she had nine children, I was the tenth child and yet I am the first because they all died at infancy but I was the only surviving child. I went to live with my mother after my parents’ marriage broke up and after sometime I was taken back to my father. Growing up was quite hectic.

I met my father driving a car, but who am I? The only thing I could do was to wash the car. As a mechanical engineer, when he does repairs, I was only asked to bring the spanner.

When I told him, I wanted to read Mechanical Engineering, he refused, he said no, you are a woman. I told him that is what I want to read but he refused. If not, I would have been a mechanical engineer.

Moreso, I decided to go for Army but my father refused me too. I already went to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and got enrolled when I expressed interest but my father said he won’t like me to do this, and I had to drop it because I love my father so much. In fact, to be candid, if we are allowed to marry our father, I would have married my father.

I got married at the age of 12. I was just 13-year-old when I had my first child. I have 10 children, only one girl and by the special grace of God. They were all alive but some of them have died now.

WHAT MAKES YOU DIFFERENT

It is the zeal. It is nothing but the zeal. If you have the zeal, you have everything and you also have everything if you believe in God.

MENTOR

As far as business is concerned, I have no mentor. Even if I say I had a mentor, then it would be my father’s wife because my mother was not there, she would just call me to come and sell minerals.

HOBBIES

My hobby is just to help people. I love my people especially those in need. I like helping them. Another hobby that did interest you is that I don’t want women to suffer and I want every girl-child to go to school. I want to see them going to school because Prophet Muhammad said when you educate a girl-child, you train, you educate the whole world. That is just my hobby.

CHALLENGES

There are a lot of challenges. You want to help people but they don’t know that you are trying to help them. They will think you are cheating them and the big challenge is my people, the Hausa/Fulani tribe.

REGRET

I have no regrets whatsoever because everything has been destined by God. You have your destiny so whatever happens to you is how God wants it.

ADVICE

The only advice I will give to women with the current insecurity in the country is to train their children very, very well. There are good children out there. For instance, the #EndSARS protest, was started by good children and ended by bad children. Who gave birth to them? Are they not women? Women should endeavor to train their children well so that when they grow, they will be able to change the society for the better.