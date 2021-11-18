Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the just concluded Anambra state governorship election, Senator Andy Uba, has insisted that no amount of intimidation and blackmail will stop him from seeking judicial interrogation of the outcome of the election.

Through the director, media and publicity of his campaign organisation, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, Senator Uba wondered why several days after the polls, his opponents, especially members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) still find it fashionable to conjure all manner of falsehood against him,

He said, “The elections have come and gone and we are in the process of interrogating the sanctity of its outcome. But instead of gearing up for the expected judicial battle ahead, APGA as a party and it’s leaders are busy trolling my person, in the mistaken believe that their underhand tactics would make me back out of my chosen course of action”.

Uba insisted that his decision to subject the conduct of the governorship poll, and, the result to judicial scrutiny is a most civilised manner of seeking redress in the circumstance.

He said, “I have only decided to take a civilised course of action, which is a recourse to the judiciary in the face of daunting illegalities that trailed the conduct of the elections.

How this is so discomfiting to some, leading to the sponsorship of several false stories about my person, beats the imagination of all reasonable members of society.

“While leading members of APGA and their supporters gallivant from one television station to another spending resources belonging to our state in undisguised attempts at demonizing Senator Andy Uba, the propaganda wing of the party does the same by busying itself churning out one badly cooked story after another.

Uba, for instance described as a “fairy tale” a report by an online media that he was lamenting that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State was no longer picking his call.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing else could be farther than the truth, as it is public knowledge that as Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council, Senator Uba owes the Imo State Governor a huge debt of gratitude for his financial and leadership roles in the electioneering process.

“In deed, we regard this foolish tale as part of a deliberate ploy by APGA to get as many APC chieftains as possible at odds with Senator Uba.

“The first, we recall, was the infantile story of dragging the Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, before an imaginary deity, and then an attempt at casting aspersions on the image of Distinguished Senator Stella Oduah, for the simple reason that she decided to pitch her tent with us in the APC.

“Although we are quite aware that several of such devious propaganda materials have been made ready for dissemination, we urge discerning members of the public to disregard same whenever they summon the courage to push them out – believing, as we do, that in the final analysis, justice shall be last served”, Una stated.