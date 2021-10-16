Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said that no amount of threat from any person or group would deter him from delivering on his mandate.

Speaking at the APC stakeholders’ meeting in Kano yesterday, he said no stone would be left unturned in positioning the party to attain greatness.

He said contrary to the notion that he was running the affairs of the state and the party singled handedly, it was a mere allegation and advised those peddling it to stop forthwith.

A House of Representatives leader, Alhasan Ado Doguwa, representing Tudun wada/Doguwa constituency, criticised a former Kano State governor, now Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Senator Barau Jibrin and four members of the House over complaints about petitions against the Kano APC leadership to the national body of the party.

A group of aggrieved lawmakers, under the auspices of Joint Stakeholders Forum led by Shekarau was reported to have written a petition on Wednesday, alleging that Ganduje was running the party without carrying everybody along.

They said they had been sidelined in the affairs of the party despite investing heavily in its success in the state.

According to them, despite helping APC to win elections in 2019, the party started to plunge into “devastating problems mainly as a result of the failure of the leadership of the party to manage the divergent interests of the party members and leaders.”

However Doguwa said; “As far as the true stakeholders of the party are concerned, there is no crisis within the party.”