Film producer, Etta Jo Maria whose film Atoke’s Child won the Best Cinematography at the Women International Film Festival (WIFFEN) revealed she had never planned on tackling social impact stories.

Etta made this known at the French Embassy International Women’s Day roundtable event celebrating gender equality and women-focused civil societies.

Etta whose short film was screened at the event said about 70 per cent of the film borrowed from reality, a real life person and the emotional trauma suffered as a result of it; the rest required creativity to bring the video to life.

For a film shot on a low budget, a great level of creativity was required to arrive at the final picture. Etta and her team including a female director of photography and two female producers, fought hard to get the passion shine through the film. There was the matter of convincing her more technically inclined co-producer why the chosen unconventional shots in the film script would best project the story, or to buy into the screenwriting.

“It is something for someone to talk an issue, and another thing for someone who has experienced it to tell it,” said Etta.

The team further improvised a lot, as it worked with a low budget and leveraged on their relationships to achieve the film.

“We improvised a lot using somebody’s backyard, and shot from particular angles in order to project the aesthetics of a burial site. While money is not everything, passion without funding is not enough. Funding is a huge challenge in creating social impact films.”

Although, she never chose to do social impact stories, and funding remains a huge challenge, Etta is determined to keep creating audio-visual stories that address women’s issues and rights. Her second film Strength of A Woman addressing issue of sexual assault is set for release soon.

“Filmmaking is so particular and spectacular because it encapsulates entertainment, information and education. You will be passing a message to someone without sounding boring.

“It is time women told their own stories. I hope to keep telling these kind of stories, social impact stories. It is important to empower women through filmmaking because it is about women not just being seen but heard and listened to,” concluded Etta.