Benue State governor Samuel Ortom has denied harbouring any grudges against President Muhammadu Buhari as being insinuated, saying, he only disagreed with the president on certain policy matters, especially those that have negative effects on Benue people.

Governor Ortom who made the clarification in a media briefing to mark the 2021 Democracy Day celebration and his mid-term anniversary in his second term of office, said the president cannot force him to violate the constitution which he swore to uphold.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Muhammadu Buahri in his interview with Arise TV recently had alleged that Governor Ortom accused him of not disciplining Fulani herdsmen because he is one of them. The governor used the occasion of Democracy Day to clarify his position on the president’s allegation.

“I want to make it clear that as a born again Christian there is no way I can hate the president, however, we can disagree on certain policy issues especially those that have grave consequences on my people but that does not mean I hate the president, never, I don’t have any other president, Buhari is my President,” he added.

The governor also disclosed that for the overwhelming support he enjoys from the people of the state, he would oppose any aggression directed at the citizens aimed at taking over their fertile land.

Highlighting some of his achievements Governor Samuel Ortom said in the face of the numerous economic and security challenges facing the state, numerous achievements in security, agriculture, education, health, infrastructure and several other sectors have been recorded.

The governor noted that Benue State has faced devastating security challenges, inadequacy of funds, COVID-19 pandemic and fiscal constraints that prompted the downward revision of the 2020 budget, which adversely affected government’s development programmes.

While commending the speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, the chief judge of the state, the president customary court of appeal and the entire judiciary in the state for the support and cordial working relationship his administration has enjoyed in the last two years Ortom said, “without you, we wouldn’t have done the things we did.”

On the 2017 Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, the governor insisted that it will not be repealed. Rather, the law will be amended to provide stiffer sanctions for offenders.