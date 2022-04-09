Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has described as unacceptable the inability of the federal government to secure the country despite the huge resources at its disposal.

He said, “It’s unacceptable for the federal government to continue to say that they cannot secure this country, they cannot secure our communities, we have the resources to do it”.

Speaking yesterday while donating cars to district and village heads in Bauchi, the governor said he really pities President Buhari whom he argued really wanted to secure the country but for the lack of support from his government’s machineries.

“I really pity our father, the president and Commander-in-Chief because he really wants to do it, but he is not being supported. I as a governor, head of sub-national administration, I’m ready to work for the federal government to make sure we secure our state and our country,” he said.

Mohammed described security provision as a collective responsibility which must not be abdicated, saying, “Part of this is to afford the dignity of the people around especially the traditional institutions, the security agencies, the human capital we have, that is the civil servants”.

“We are doing it because it is a multi-dimensional approach, and we have to do it with scare resources. Unfortunately, we have come at a time when the resources are not much, we cannot be kind and say we cannot do it”.

The governor added, “Leadership is given by God, and God has given me leadership, and I know God knows that I can do it, that why I must use the little resources and do the best that I can, and that’s what we are doing. We are trying to enshrine transparency”.

He revealed that Bauchi State had been adjudged as the most transparent state in terms of internal revenue generation, and it is even positioned as number one in the country as conveyed through the Nigerian media.

Bala hinged his government’s enhanced performance on improved revenue generation, recalling that the free distribution of cars to members of the traditional institution followed a request to that effect by the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, during last year’s iftar in the month of Ramadan.