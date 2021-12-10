By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday disclosed that he played a key role in making Rivers State governor who he is today.

Secondus who stated this in a statement from his media office also declared that the meddlesome interloping role of a particular PDP governor forced governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state and Prof Ben Ayade of Cross River State to leave the opposition party.

Although Secondus didn’t not mention the name of the governor, he alluded that the governor has since become the godfather of PDP.

Secondus’ media team was responding to a some articles which they described as “ostensibly designed to launder the image of some characters who set the hand of PDP clock back to needless litigations.”

The statement signed by Secondus’ media aide, Ike Abonyi, also disclosed that the former chairman’s origin sin was not allowing the 2018 Port Harcourt convention go in a direction that would have negated his promise of free fair and transparent convention.

Reacting, Secondus said “Where was Wike when Secondus was the Chairman of PDP in Rivers state two decades ago? Where was Wike when Secondus was the National Organising Secretary a decade ago, Deputy National Chairman and acting National Chairman of the party.

“They have consistently refused to recognise the yeoman role of Prince Secondus in Wike’s life including contributing in making him Rivers state Governor. The records are there even though there may be attempt to sweep them under the carpet.

“It’s therefore laughable that any true follower of PDP since Governor Wike troops jumped into the fray and hijack the party illegally will say he has sanitized the party, unless the word sanitize no longer means, made clean and hygienic,” he said.

Lambasting the writers of the articles of being economical with the truth, Secondus said “The writer pretended not to know that it was the meddlesome interloping role of a particular Governor that actually forced Governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state and Prof Ben Ayade of Cross River state out of“The altercation between this governor and Umahi was everywhere in the news for the writer to have known. Ditto his principal role in the crisis in Cross River state PDP that culminated in the exit of the Governor.

“Even in Zamfara state, Governor Bello Matawelle still fingered this very Governor’s careless utterances as his reason for feeling not wanted in PDP and his eventual leaving.”