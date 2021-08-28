BACKGROUND

I am the second of five children from the family of Dr and Mrs Yegh Abaa. My state of origin is Benue, a native of TIV, Konshisha local government area. I was born on 19th February, 1983.

My education started from Nativity Private School Makurdi in 1994. I continued at Special Science Senior Secondary, Makurdi, in year 2000. After my graduation, I proceeded to the University of Agriculture Makurdi, Mkar, Gboko, in 2009. My mandatory National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) was with the Nasarawa Agricultural Development Programme, Keffi, Nasarawa State. I am currently running a master’s degree at the University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

YOUR GROWING UP

I was a very happy and cheerful child while growing up. I enjoyed staying with my mother and paternal grandmother in the kitchen. At a very young age, I started engaging in house chores without been instructed. I also belonged to societies like the Legion of Mary, Sacred Heart of Jesus, Children’s Choir in the Church and primary school, and was also a member of Young Catholic Students. I actively participated in all extra-curricular activities such as matching, dancing, singing, track and field events, press club; and I held positions like the assistant editor-in-chief, Bible study coordinator and a host of many others in the primary and secondary schools. In the university, I was treasurer, association of agricultural economics and extension, students and hall secretary, as I was the senator representing female students. During my youth service, I was the vice president, Red Cross Society of Nigeria. You can see that idleness has never been a part of my life, because I have always been busy doing this or that wherever I have ever found myself. The truth is that I love to be involve in any progressive activities. Most of my activities have been to serve people.

THE BUSINESS

I am the chief executive officer (CEO) of Kaylaira Confectioneries. When you of Kaylaira, you talk of baking, pastry making, decoration, and any other business like those. I also train people on how to bake and decorate all kinds of cakes, make small chops like samosa, spring rolls, chin chin, doughnuts, puffs, bread, meatpies, cookies and others. I started the business in 2010 on a very small platform by making free cakes and chops for friends, and those who ate the freebies gradually began linking me up with clients, then orders kept coming and customers kept on increasing.

WHO TAUGHT YOU?

My teacher is Mrs Doom Ason Bur Adama, the chief executive officer of Dooms Delight and Confectioneries.

WHAT GIVES YOU AN EDGE OVER COMPETITORS?

My ability to keep learning and improving on what I have been taught. Someone once told me that, “In order to excel and gain mastery of what you do, never stop learning.” And as long as I live, I will keep learning, because life is a learning process. I also value my customers as I would with gold because there would not be any success story without them.

DRIVING FORCE

The love for baking since childhood and the quest for learning ways of doing things have been the push I need. I go further by trying out recipes I see on the internet, and after perfecting it, I pass on the knowledge to others. I am glad that my dream to be a baker is fulfilled.

MENTOR

Mrs doom Ason Bur Adama is my mentor, she is super great and selfless. Whenever I make something beautiful, thoughts of her come running through and all I am able to do is to immediately pray for her because the skill she passed on to me is priceless. She wanted me to be independent, so she thought me everything I needed to know.

HOBBIES

I like to sing, make friends, laugh a lot, dance, read and treat people nicely.

DREAD

I put in my best in the business, because it is something I am very passionate about. So, I can’t say I have fears or reservations.

CHALLENGES

You know, most people love to get goods and services of very high standard at little costs. That is actually a challenge. I have always tried to maintain standards even with meagre payments for my goods and serves. But I am glad the passion keeps me going, and I do not intend to quit because it is not all about the money.

ACHIEVEMENT

I have trained people who have established their own businesses, and that is a big achievement for me. Manpower is key!

REGRETS IF ANY?

I will never have regrets in the business because I am moved by passion and the desire to succeed.

FUTURE PLANS

The future is now and anything I do diligently is already building a bright future, because I will become one of the well-known bakers in Africa.

MOST MEMORABLE DAY

All days of my life are memorable, I make the best out of them.

HOW DO YOU BALANCE BUSINESS, PROFESSION WITH FAMILY LIFE?

Business life and family are two things on the extreme ends of a poll. I do not allow the business to make me neglect my role. A friend once told me that I am multi-tasking, but I believe everything should be paid its due attention.

ADVICE TO WOMEN

Sit up, the world is going global, learn a skill, whatever it is. If you have passion for a skill, then enrich yourself with it. For those who do not know what to be done, seek counselling and you will be glad to have a skill at your fingertips. If you execute it well, you will get good patronage. For the married women, do not let the rock’s weight keep pulling your husbands down. For single ladies, own your life, build yourself. Even working-class women in this present day still have a skill or two businesses to fall back to in case of any disappointment. A woman is a stronger being and she has proven that by handling the Homefront and business perfectly well. Do not relax, don’t be lazy.