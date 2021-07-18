A factional candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 6 Anambra State gubernatorial election, Valentine Ozigbo, has said he remained the PDP candidate despite the exclusion of his name from the list of candidates recently released by INEC for the poll.

In a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Mrs Aziza Uko, Ozigbo said the electoral umpire was only complying with procedural requirements by not publishing his name since there were judicial pronouncements requiring to be sorted out first.

Mrs Uko assured that the PDP had mobilised men and resources to ensure the said order is vacated to enable INEC update its records with the name of Mr Valentine Ozigbo as the gubernatorial candidate as has been forwarded to the national electoral body by the PDP.

“It is on record that the PDP had the most credible party primary ahead of the November 6 Anambra State governorship election,” the statement said.

“Most of the aspirants present at the primary venue on June 26, 2021, spontaneously congratulated Ozigbo once he was declared the winner. They went on to formally publish their congratulations to him as the elected candidate of the party.

“The development, in which aspirants congratulate the elected candidate, is novel in Anambra party politics. It attests to the acceptability of the candidacy of Valentine Ozigbo and the transparency of the process from which he emerged.

“We acknowledge that Mr Ozigbo is still reaching out in dialogue to a few aspirants who feel aggrieved. At the end of the process, the PDP will emerge as one family under one big umbrella that accommodates everyone.

“We confirm that the PDP has forwarded only the name of Mr Valentine Ozigbo as its candidate for the election to INEC. We also confirm that he had submitted his credentials to INEC and that all the procedural necessities that should follow before INEC’s publication of the list of candidates have been completed,” Aziza disclosed.