Director-general of the World Trade Oragnisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has said she ensured that the sum of $3.6 billion that would have been corruptly siphoned from government coffers was saved for the Nigerian government as then minister of finance.

Okonjo-Iweala said under her role as the finance and supervising minister of the economy, she took deliberate steps, including the introduction of an integrated financial management system that ensured the rate of ghost workers in the public service payroll was reduced and $1.1 billion saved for government.

Apart from that, she also disclosed that fraudulent claims under the controversial petroleum subsidy process worth $2.5 billion was also uncovered and blocked from being paid to oil marketers.

Based on these, Okonjo-Iweala said her life became threatened by those who felt affected by her determination to ensure that the funds were saved for government and the civil service process was rid of corrupt enrichments.

“We were able to cut down on the phenomenon of ghost workers, you know where people used to put additional people on the payroll in the ministries, ghost pensioners, because ghost workers will graduate to ghost pensioners, and so we got rid of that and saved $1.1 billion for the government,” Okonjo-Iweala said at an interview with Atlantic Council, an American Atlanticist think tank in the field of international affairs.

Okonjo-Iweala said Nigeria faced a major problem of corruption in the aspect of fuel subsidy on her return as finance minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan. When she left office the first time in 2006, the subsidies were about $2 billion, a figure she said ballooned to $11 billion in 2011.

“So, I asked President Jonathan that we could audit the oil accounts which he fully supported. When we audited, $8.5 billion of the accounts, we found $2.5 billion of fraudulent claims and with his backing, we refused to pay that to the marketers and that led to a series of problems, which I won’t bore you with, including threats to my life.

“My mother being kidnapped for five days was one of the worst periods of my life and it was a very tough period,” she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okonjo-Iweala said she worked to ensure renegotiation and eventual cancellation of Nigeria’s debt relief of about $18 billion (60 percent) on the $30 billion owed Paris Club in 2005.

She, however, expressed gladness to have the privilege of serving Nigeria as finance minister for several years. “To being able to work on some reforms is one of the best things I’ve ever done.”