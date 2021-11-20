Despite police reports that Mr. Tordue Saleem, a former reporter of Vanguard Newspapers who went missing for a month was killed by a hit and run driver, the family is still calling for justice.

The family members who doubt the report of the police concerning the death said the body discovered by the police did not look like Tordue.

Mrs. Elizabeth Kuraun, an elder sister of the late Tordue, while speaking with our reporter, said her brother was always telling her that he wanted justice.

According to her, when she is sleeping, she sees Tordue, and cannot sleep.

“I am depressed. He is telling me that he wants justice. Please the media should help us get justice for my brother.

“The real killers should come out. I got two conflicting reports. AIT was saying something and SWAT was saying something else. People are calling me from my village and the US, UK, they do not believe the story.

“There is a video circulating that Tordue was packed in a bag, because of that I do not eat, any time they give me food, I will tell them that it is like they butchered my brother.

“I want justice. This can happen to anybody if we ignore this, tomorrow whoever killed him, if that person is not brought to book he will do it again to another person because he or she was not caught.

“We want justice for the sake of his little daughter so that his spirit can go and rest. I am not accusing anyone, but I do not believe anything that was shown to us on television.

“For the police spokesman saying we identified the corpse when we have not seen it, I do not know why he made that statement,” she said.

Tordue’s in-law, Dr. Jeffrey Kuraun, said the family was not convinced that the body at the Wuse General Hospital mortuary is that of Tordue, saying the police authorities must provide answers to nagging questions and ensure that justice is served.

He said the family would wait and allow the police to conclude their investigation though they had no formal brief from the police on the matter except the press conference where the purported hit-and-run driver was paraded.

Kuraun also urged the media to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death.

“Do not be in the category of people where someone will say, “Let them talk after a while, everything will die down. As a family, do we believe the story? No, we do not. It could be true but we do not. Why? Do more to clarify certain things. Formally we have not been informed. Maybe the formal information is the press conference and I respect that. We take that as formal information concerning this issue.

“When we got to the mortuary, we saw the body but we were not convinced it was his body, although the body frame looked like him but the legs were completely gone, twisted and messed up.

“So he does not even have legs. He is a tall guy but I did not see that. I was trying to look at the face; I just need answers,” he added.

He also expressed displeasure at the way Vanguard Newspapers broke the news of the death without prior notice to the family.

He expressed regret that the police hurriedly announced at the press conference that the family had positively identified the body while they were on their way to the Wuse General Hospital mortuary.