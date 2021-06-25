A popular Nigerian artiste based in Europe, Uyinmwen Omosigho, fondly called Don Vs, has traced the beginning of his music career to a television show in Benin City, Edo State, South-South Nigeria.

Advertisements





Don Vs said that his music career began very excitedly in 2004 on an Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS) Television programme called ‘Beat and Laugh’.

According to Don Vs, he owed his success to the very humble beginning and his fans way back in those days in Benin City, a reason he said, would make him always remember all members of his family, fans and the hustle life he was living in the city then.

“I am missing so many things; my family, my fans, and the hustle back then to get your music to be listening to,” Don Vs said.

Don Vs disclosed that if he were not a musician, he would have loved to be a comedian.

He has released so many songs among which are Iwinukpo, Pride, Single Mother, Shurroty, Unkillable, Money Prayer, Like That, Osasu in Europe and others.

“I have won some awards both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora, due to my musical experience, development and passing messages through my music.

“In 2017 after releasing the hit song that brought me to limelight, ‘Iwinukpo’, every other single became a hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I won Best Song of the Year 2017, (ABMA Awards, Italy), Most Popular Artiste of the Year 2018, (Creativity Merit Awards, Belgium), Best Artiste Song of the Year 2018 (Creativity Merit Awards, Belgium) and Best Europe Artist of the Year 2018 (Money Is Money Ent Awards Nigeria).

“Other awards include Diaspora Artiste of the Year 2019 (Edo United Union, Roma, Lazio, Italy), Diaspora Artiste of the Year 2019 (Godsent Foundation Merate Award) and Diaspora Artiste of the Year (Nega 2019 Germany)

Don Vs said his beloved fans should expect more from him in year 2021, noting that, “My fans should be expecting more good vibes from me this 2021 possibly my first-ever album.”