Operatives of Lagos State Police Command yesterday said they have arrested a 14 -year old girl who allegedly killed her mistress’ six months old child in Lagos to appease the Ogoloma cult.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspect who was identified as Chiamaka Odo, worked as a nanny before she was arrested on February 2, 2022, for strangling her mistress’ son, Jayden Osokolo, kept in her custody to death.

Parading the suspect, the police spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said that the suspect confessed to be a member of a cult group known as Ogoloma in Enugu State.

Ajisebutu who paraded the suspect before journalists on Monday at the Police headquarters in Ikeja, said the suspect confessed to be a member of the Ogoloma cult group in Enugu, Enugu State.

He said, “During interrogation, she disclosed that she is a member of cult group and cult requested her to bring the blood of the deceased to the spiritual world hence she carried out the dastardly act.’’

Narrating the incident, the suspect, Chiamaka Odo, who claimed to be an indigene of Anambra State said it was one of her friends that gave her biscuits and when she slept in the night she met herself in their midst.

“One of my friends gave me a biscuit to eat in the afternoon and I slept in the night and found myself in the midst of some people and they welcomed me.

“I told them that I don’t want to join any group but when I was coming to Lagos, they said that I should bring blood but I said no because I don’t want to shed any blood so they asked me what I was going to do in Lagos .’’

She narrated that on the 5th, being Saturday night, they asked her to bring the baby, that if she refused they would strangle her.

“They insisted that I should call the baby four times and gave me a bowl that it will be filled with blood when I call the baby four times.’’