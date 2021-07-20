Senator representing Benue South senatorial district in the National Assembly, Comrade Abba Moro, has declared that he supported electronic transmission of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the recently passed Electoral Amendment Bill by the Senate.

Senator Moro is reacting to the outcry by concerned constituents on his stand on the bill and his action during last Thursday’s plenary at the Senate.

Moro, in a press statement signed by his media aide, Mr Ameh Comrade Godwin, said he voted for clause 52(3) when the vote was taken but did not support any amendment of the clause.

Godwin said, “The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Moro, has been besieged by a barrage of calls by his concerned constituents on his stand on the bill and his action during Thursday’s plenary.

“To set the record straight, the Distinguished Senator was at the plenary on the day in question.

“He voted for clause 52(3) when the vote was taken.

“However, along the line, some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Red Chamber in an attempt to distort laid down principles of plenary procedure, revisited an issue that had been voted upon and put to rest.

“Responsible journalism would demand that the record of attendance would have been checked before jumping into the fallacious conclusion that Senator Moro did not attend the plenary of that day in question.

“Having observed the body language of some of his colleagues in the ruling party who had their own hidden agenda of passing that obnoxious clause of amending the clause 52 (3), the Distinguished Senator could not in good conscience, sit and watch the brazen abuse of parliamentary procedure. At that point, he decidedly walked out of the chamber.

“Surprisingly, a mendacious report has been making the rounds that Senator Abba Moro was absent from plenary during the voting on Electoral Amendment Bill. The record of the National Assembly of the Senate plenary of that day is there for anyone to verify.

“It is instructive to note that Senator Abba Moro was actively involved in the meetings and deliberations that preceded the debate on the floor of the Senate and eventual voting on the Bill.

“As per his action, the Distinguished Senator has offered a clear explanation to his constituents.”

According to Moro in all their meetings in the run up to a debate on that electoral process, they had canvased many options, such as insisting on division or the option of walking away.

He said that in the run up to the eventual passage of that offending amendment, he decided to walk away, insisting that he wasn’t absent that day and that he also contributed to the debate.

