Former inspector-general of police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris retired from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on March 21, 2019 after a 35-year stint. In this interview with RICHARD ABU, EJIKE EJIKE AND YEMISI OKUNLOLA, he speaks of his years in service, retirement and other national issues. Excerpts

How was your growing up?

Growing up, there are two categories of people that shaped my life, my parents and teachers. My parents shaped my life, especially during my primary and secondary school days.

I had my primary school in Bida in present day Niger State. I went ahead and finished my secondary school in Sokoto and this went a long way to shape my life. In those days, some of my teachers were Yoruba while others were Europeans. I had a very eventful secondary schooling in Sokoto.

Why did you join the NPF at the time your contemporaries opted for the civil service?

I just loved the police as they were always neatly dressed and disciplined. I joined as a cadet assistant superintendent of police (ASP). We were trained in Jos. My rise in the police was very smooth. I had several promotions in the service. During the course of my service, I was privileged to serve in the United Nations (UN) for close to 10 years.

How was your experience at the UN compared to what we have in Nigeria as a policeman?

To be frank, my experience in the UN was quite bigger because you also serve with policemen from other parts of the world, it widened my experience.

Do you ever expect that you would be the inspector-general of police?

To be frank with you, there was no time I had that expectation.

As an AIG at some point, you were number 29 in the hierarchy, a lot of officers were retired that period, when the news of your appointment as IGP came, how did you feel?

I was overwhelmed by the news. Importantly, I appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation in that capacity.

Were you really prepared for the position of IGP?

Obviously, for every policeman, the target is to head the NPF, it was an aspiration I had when I was an ASP.

Did you enjoy free hand working with the President?

Yes, of course, there was no interference. I was very close to him.

How would you describe the person of the President?

Obviously, he is a gentle man to the core. I was so close to him, we travelled together. I learnt integrity and self-respect from him.

As IGP, you carried out a lot of reforms, what were the reforms, the challenges, achievements and those things that you felt you would have done better?

When I was in service, we tackled corruption head on. We paraded millions of naira we confiscated in Rivers State during the elections. We achieved a lot in fighting corruption all over the country. It was during my time as IGP that the notorious kidnapper, Evans, was arrested. A lot was also done in the area of welfare for police officers. Practically, I did my best to ensure that we have the best police in Nigeria.

Funding has remained a major problem in the police just like other government agencies, how did you manage the little resources at your disposal?

Funding was a challenge during my tenure. We fought for the Police Trust Fund. I am happy it was approved after I left office.

Between community policing (which you played a key role in initiating) and state police, which do you prefer for Nigeria?

Obviously, community policing is better because it portrays the partnership between the police and the community. I started pursuing that when I was a commissioner of police. So, it has been my pet project partnering the police with the community.

While you were in service, was there a time you regretted or felt like quitting?

There was no time like that. My joining the police force was not a mistake, it was my choice. When you make a choice, you give your all to make it better.

Now that you have retired, you have become an elder statesman, Nigerians look up to you, is there any plan to join politics?

To be frank, for now I don’t have interest in politics but later, it’s possible, something can bring me into politics. We are all political animals.

We have seen our national leaders while in office, they believed in one Nigeria, but in retirement, they become ethnic leaders, are we likely to see that from you?

A police officer should always be nationalistic, I cannot be an ethnic leader.

Idris served as the 19th IGP and hails from Kutigi, Lavun local government area of Niger State. He was born on January 15, 1959.

He was enlisted into the NPF in 1984, after graduating from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria with a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture.

He also holds a degree in Law from the University of Maiduguri.

Idris served in various commands and formations in the NPF, working in the Police Mobile Force for 17 years as unit commander, squadron commander and commandant.

The ex-IGP served as commissioner of police in Nasarawa and Kano States and was also the commissioner of police in charge of Police Mobile Force at the Force Headquarters.

He was also at the United Nations Mission in Liberia and East Timor and was awarded the “Medal of Merit” by the President of the Republic of East Timor in recognition of his service.

Idris was in charge of Operations at the Force Headquarters before his appointment on March 21, 2016 as IGP by President Muhammadu Buhari. He retired on January 6, 2019.