In this report, Paxful peers share their experiences on the peer-to-peer platform with JULIANA ETEBOM, detailing how the brand has empowered them with entrepreneurial opportunities amidst the rising unemployment rate in the country.

Nigeria’s unemployment rate is currently pegged at 7.96 per cent. A report by Statista, analyzing the country’s unemployment rate between 1999-2020 shows a gradual increase in the trend over the period, with a spike in the last 7 years. Several Nigerian graduates are churned out yearly by over 100 universities without the hope of getting employed.

As part of its efforts to provide empowerment opportunities to Nigerians, Paxful, a global peer-to-peer crypto marketplace designed its Peer Program to help more people to be financially independent. The Paxful Peer Program is an international entrepreneurial initiative that gives most dedicated users a chance to become global crypto community leaders.

Osakwe Uzoma, a graduate of Industrial Mathematics from the University of Benin, a teacher, and a Paxful peer who has been trading with the crypto brand for over 4 years recall how he started trading on the platform.

“I got to know about Bitcoin on a social media group advising members to invest in bitcoin. I began with redeeming GC that his friends got as payment from freelancing. They gave them to me for free and after some time, I started paying them in BTC.”

Speaking further, he narrates, “I studied the market price spread and used it to optimize my profit. I earn around 1-2 million Naira monthly and this enables me to take care of my parents and my siblings’ tuition from trading on Paxful. For every affiliate that joins Paxful using my link, I’ll get $5 in Bitcoin as well as my affiliate, and that’s not all, I receive 50 per cent of the escrow fee when my affiliates buy or sell BTC.

“I also benefit when Paxful sends special sell offer promotions from Peers which enables me to sell my Bitcoin a lot faster on the platform with increased views and trust clicks. Organized weekly webinars are an additional plus for me, it makes me understand the platform even better.

“I enjoy other goodies as well, I was lucky to be part of a photoshoot session with Paxful Nigerian regional manager in Lagos, won 50 USDT in a special giveaway campaign run especially for Peers and their affiliates, and many other prizes. I’m super grateful to this platform as they’ve made my dream come true.”

“I love the fact that everyone can control what they choose to do with their Bitcoin and Tether, different payment options, different margins, and the conventional P2P uniqueness. Trust me you can make a living working from home trading on Paxful especially when there is unemployment in the country. You can be your own boss,” he added.

Also, Mubarak Sulaiman, a 31-year-old fashion and sales/services entrepreneur also shares how he has been able to achieve some of his life goals, part of which is to uplift others. “The Paxful Peer Program allows me to bring people on-board the platform. By doing this, I make BTC by just introducing friends and families to a great platform where they can benefit from just like I do. In the end, it’s a win for all of us.”

“The program has helped me get my voice across the world directly to crypto newbies and enthusiasts like me and I have been able to work and relate with like-minded individuals in the crypto industry. I have been able to change the trend of some people’s finances by introducing them to Paxful; by teaching them how to trade. Now they trade and earn BTC just like me,’’ Sulaiman added.

For Raymond Asogwa, a visual design student and freelancer, who is a big admirer of tech startups, he had always wanted to have control of his time, and being on Paxful’s peer program has enabled him to achieve this. “I have always wanted to take control of my time; when to work and what to work on. Trading Bitcoin gave me that control. I could commit to building wealth at my pace and in a flourishing online space. One important feature of the P2P platform is the ability to build a community for yourself. It is more like a social media system but for business. I can always walk up to my favorite buyer or seller profile and initiate a trade. With Paxful, it’s as easy as ABC. Since users have the ability to customize their experience, it makes it easier to build a perfect custom trade process and be sure Paxful has the technicalities covered.”

Similarly, Joseph Ebuka, an IT consultant by profession and a crypto enthusiast, who got on-board the platform in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, got attracted to the world of cryptocurrency out of curiosity to understand what Bitcoin is about. In addition, he needed to create multiple streams of income for himself to survive the onslaught of the pandemic.

According to Joseph, he heard about Paxful from friends then did a little research about Bitcoin trading and Paxful to broaden his knowledge. Though he has been using Paxful for trading for just about 5 months, it seems he has been trading for ages because of the comfortable and seamless experience. He admits that he has benefited a lot from having direct access to the Paxful community and other experienced Peers, Ambassadors, and Associates, who have helped him improve his trading experience. And to cap it all, he does all of this from the comfort of his home.

Paxful is a people-powered marketplace for money transfers with anyone, anywhere, at any time. They have a mission to empower the forgotten billions of unbanked and underbanked around the world to have control of their money using peer-to-peer transactions. They also launched #BuiltWithBitcoin, a social good initiative with the goal of building 100 schools funded entirely by bitcoin all across emerging markets. Currently, they are building their fourth school, which will be located in the Ankara Nandu community of Sanga Local in Nigeria will serve an estimated 100-120 children between the ages of 3-6 years old.