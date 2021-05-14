BY JOSHUA DADA |



Despite the challenges faced by his young company, an Osogbo-based entrepreneur and director of Crystaldraw Multimedia Enterprises, Mr Abraham Ayobami Olulade, has said he has no regret going into self-employment.

He, however, appealed to the federal government to deploy more resources to end the epileptic power supply in the country to encourage young business owners.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday in Osogbo, Osun State, Olulade, a graduate of pure and applied physics from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, identified poor power supply and inflation as the major challenges faced by his business.

He lamented that some of his trainees who would have been self-employed had been forced out of business as a result of the debt they incurred through failure to deliver products to customers as at when due because of poor electricity supply to promptly execute their projects.

Olulade said, “By God’s grace, in a space of eight years, we have been able to train more than 100 in graphic designs and raised more than 40 successful entrepreneurs who are doing well in their various endeavours with respect to graphic designs, printing and publishing and also helping others.

“I must also thank God for the enablement He granted me to retain and sustain cordial relationship with my employees even during my major financial challenge during the lockdown caused by COVID-19 pandemic last year,” he said.

Olulade said the instability of the value of the national currency which has caused high inflation rate on almost all goods is also frustrating the growth of the businesses.

“Our challenges have been mostly funding due to the instability of the value of our currency which has caused high inflation rate on almost all commodities thus frustrating the growth of businesses.

“My dream/desire is to raise great and successful entrepreneurs from graduates, undergraduates and secondary school leavers who will not waste their precious time searching for government jobs after school but rather would be employers of labour thus contributing their quota to make the country better.

Crystaldraw Multimedia Enterprises is into graphic designs, printing, publishing, consultancy and training of youths for self-reliance.

Olulade said he had no regret being on his own but urged the government at all levels to do more in the empowerment of young entrepreneurs to reduce unemployment in the country.