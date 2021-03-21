Nigerian-American world mixed martial arts champion, Kamaru Usman, has revealed that he and his family had nothing while in Nigeria before he moved abroad for greener pasture and found his beloved sport.

The UFC’s current welterweight champion disclosed this and many more in a wide-ranging interview on a Channels TV program.

The 33-year-old father of one disclosed how he farmed and hawked to secure the next meal.

“We grew up in the village, we farmed. As a small farm boy, I used to hawk Akpu and put hot Akpu on my head, I came from nothing,” he said.

The Auchi-born fighter who moved to the USA aged eight, disclosed the everyday family struggle and how his mother catered for him and two other Usman brothers.

“There was struggle every day; the struggle of how we were going to eat next week, next month, what were we going to do?.

“We owned a small store where we sold clothes, shoes, my mum sold bags, anything that we could sell, my mum was able to get and try to sell. My mum was a hustler and that is one of the things I respect so much about her as a woman with three rowdy Naija boys.”

The three-time defending champion whose father went to prison while he was still in college, famed the Nigerian nightmare, also revealed plans to fully move into commentary and analysis of mixed martial arts after retirement.

Usman, who will defend his belt in a rematch with Jorge Masvidal on April 24 in Jacksonville, Florida, also listed some Nigerian cuisines he still tries to taste once in a while, and one stands out.