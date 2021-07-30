Nigeria’s table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, has revealed that he would like his children to play table tennis like him, but says that will depend on their decision.

Quadri who is regarded as the greatest African table tennis player due to his record-breaking feat in the ping-pong sport said he is already putting his daughter, Mariam, through to work in his foot-steps.

“I really want them to play table tennis just like me but it will depend on what they really want to do. “but for now, we are just trying to train them to play table tennis but they might change to what they want,” 32-year-old table tennis star and Team Nigeria’s captain to the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Games told LEADERSHIP Sport at the Olympics Village in Tokyo.

Mariam and her siblings will be having all the coaching tips required to become table tennis stars because their mum Ganiyat is also a professional table tennis player.

Quadri and his wife Ganiyat got married in 2012 and the couple now have three children.

The 32-year-old Nigerian international who won bronze for Nigeria at the 2014 CommonWealth Games and reached the quarterfinals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games 16 could not replicate the same in Tokyo as he crashed out of the men’s singles event at the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo after lost 2-4 in the third round to Brazil’s Gustavo Tsuboi on Tuesday.

His exit, which came as a shock, adds to the pile of miseries for Team Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.