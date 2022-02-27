Director of communications and strategic planning of the Presidential Support Committee (PSC), Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, has said his major goal in life is to ensure the actualisation of the Nigeria of the country’s founding fathers where fairness, equity, justice, fair play, security and prosperity are the orders of the day.

Ibrahim stated this during a special prayer session at the National Mosque, Abuja, which was attended by members of his family, associates, technocrats, traditional rulers, industrialists, trade unions to mark his birthday.

Ibrahim who is also the national chairman of Northern Alternative Forum (NAF) said each administration had opportunities to make unique contributions to Nigeria as an emerging nation, including the Buhari administration which he had stood by to achieve its goal of nation building.

He said; “Sadly, the generation of our founding fathers, after laying constitutional foundations, was forced to hand the nation unceremoniously and without proper succession to the next generation following the January 15, 1966 coup. From that time, our quest for nationhood took an even more uncertain path with twists and turns.

“Despite different administrations, both military and civilian, ruling the country and leaving a mark of governance, we are still not there yet. The Nigeria of today is not the Nigeria of our dream.

“The Nigeria of our dream is a Nigeria where fairness, equity, justice, fair play, security and prosperity are the orders of the day. But, today, we are getting more and more divided for selfish personal interests, and not the interest of the nation. Our founding fathers never envisaged a country where there will be what we had before Buhari came.

“Our founding fathers never envisaged a situation whereby Nigerians of whatever religion and tribe will not have the freedom to live in whatever part of the country they want without hindrance.”

He however noted that all the challenges clogging the wheel of the nation’s progress are the issues President Muhammadu Buhari is addressing, even as he urged Nigerians to join hands with the Buhari administration to build the kind of Nigeria the country’s founding fathers envisaged.

He stated: “Today, President Buhari is working had to actualise the vision of our founding fathers which was to have a Nigeria in which everybody would still wake up and opportunities would be there for everybody in which we can also develop at our own pace; in which we can trust each other. That is always reflected in my views about Nigeria any time I write.”