Born to Rev. Vern. Blessed Leva and Mrs Doosuur Martina Leva on September 20, 1988. Esther Leva, Esq whose mom was a full-time housewife didn’t appreciate her mother’s experience while growing up and promised herself to be better than her. Esther, the second of six siblings, from Kwande local government, Benue State, believes this decision inspired her entrepreneurial spirit and the zeal to excel.

EDUCATION

My educational career commenced at Anenda Nursery and Primary School Adikpo, Kwande, Benue State, then moved to Karu Central Pilot Primary School, Karu, Nasarawa State, then to Mbakor Community Secondary School, Wannune, Tarka local government, Benue for my secondary education.

I later enrolled at Benue State University, Makurdi, where I earned a degree at Law after which I proceeded to the Yenagoa campus of the Nigerian Law School, Bayelsa State and was later called to the Nigerian Bar as barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Justice, Nigeria. I did my mandatory National Youth Service Corp in Lokoja, Kogi State.

BACKGROUND

Growing up as a child, I had an erratic experience. I had a solid foundation at my nursery school then partly into my primary school, life happened and things were no longer as usual for us. My dad lost his job and my mom never worked as she assumed the position of a house wife. My dad tried to make sure we had the best education and upbringing they could afford. My parents practically sacrificed to give us what they could afford and we were taught contentment on the premise that we couldn’t choose our parents.

While an adolescent into adulthood, I discovered myself and observing what I didn’t appreciate from my mom’s experiences as a housewife, I promised myself to be better than her in all things and it was all for her sake.

In my school days, I ventured into the sale of all kinds of things ranging from peeled oranges, boiled groundnuts, moi moi, kunu and pure water, pepper tomatoes and garden eggs (in village markets), ladies’ undies and perfumes (in the hostel and off camp), and taught in nursery/primary schools to be able to support my family and cater for my needs in school. I went through all these with a determination to go to school to the highest level I could afford. My desire is to further yet for my Masters and probably PhD God willing.

WHO TAUGHT YOU?

Life has been a great teacher. Education is key to knowledge. I have learned from asking questions, personal experiences, life of others, from reading books, mentorships, traveling and significantly from my dear parents. Being a curious person, I learn from anything and everything. I maximize every situation or experience to add value to myself. It’s good to be open minded and receptive.

WHAT MAKES YOU DIFFERENT

Living life on its own is a business. What you do with your life will determine the progress you make, good or bad. The core areas of my life which encompass my spiritual growth and career are the bane of existence and is not a subject of competition. I only set SMART targets and work towards them after which I reward myself for achieving the targets.

If outshining others is what is in vogue, then the only way to be exceptional is to do the EXTRA. Do it better than the best. I am an entrepreneur and telecompreneur with one of the leading telecom VTU company in Nigeria called recharge and get paid that is changing lives of those who are registered partners and pays Nigerians for recharging. My motive for engaging in business is to make profit and expand my source of income.

MENTORS

Hon. Justice Phoebe M. Ayua and Zaccheaus O. Senbanjo, Esq. They are an inspiration to me in the legal profession.

FEARS

I am less apprehensive about anything life throws at me. An attitude I have developed that keep me going is that it has come to pass. I will always overcome no matter the obstacle encountered on my life’s journey.

CHALLENGES

Challenges are stepping stones to success and greatness. My hearing deficiency almost made me drop out of university and law school at some point but mercy said no. I persevered without a hearing aid since I knew no foundation catering for people with hearing disability and couldn’t afford one and scaled through school. In practice the inability to afford a digital hearing aid to assist my career smoothly as litigation/advocacy is purely communication based has been a setback amongst the discriminatory tendencies in our practice world as the pupillage foundation I needed was not forthcoming because I knew no one and all efforts to find an office for attachment proved abortive. There being a need to be proactive and keep moving, I resorted to the analogue hearing aid and weighing other options to ways I contribute my quota to society pending when time and chance will happen to me. Despite the odds, I’m not giving up. I’m not down. I believe.

ACHIEVEMENTS

My ability to become a lawyer and being enrolled as barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria is no mere feat. Those gave me the needed exposure in life and I know I’m going places by God’s grace as God is not through with me yet; this alone is a great triumph. I have also nursed great passion to empower people and more.

FUTURE PLANS

At the centre of my existence is the fortitude to be known, seen and heard to impact lives of the vulnerable and less privileged in the society through my foundation which I’m working on. To be a gap-bridger for the youths especially the physically handicapped/disabled/incapacitated and the girl child through entrepreneurship empowerment and enlightenment support programmes. I’ll also want to be a philanthropist.

ADVICE TO WOMEN

Women, we are the future. We have all it takes to stabilize the world and secure the future. Let us not give up hope. With determination and patience, we can be all that we want to be. Let’s learn to be independent, place premium on and develop ourselves so that we can add value to our generation.