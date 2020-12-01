Nigeria youth star, Taiwo Awoniyi has stated he prefers to leave Liverpool after failing to secure a work permit in the UK since his arrival in 2015.

Awoniyi joined the Reds five years ago following his heroics at 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup and 2015 Africa U20 Championship where he helped Nigeria win both tournaments in the United Arab Emirates and Senegal respectively.

Since his move to Liverpool, the 23-year-old has had seven loan stints in clubs across Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.

He disclosed his ambition to play for the reigning Premier League champions but he was left with second thoughts after another loan deal was agreed with Union Berlin in September for the entire 2020- 21 season.

“It is my dream to play for Liverpool. But me playing for Liverpool has to do with getting my work permit,” Awoniyi told ESPN.

“Without it, there is no chance for me discussing about playing for Liverpool for now. “This season was maybe a bit tough to make the decision because honestly, I was hoping to leave permanently.

“Liverpool have been great, they have been so supportive and we always talk with the director and every time, they tell me to be patient.