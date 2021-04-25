BY ABUBAKAR YUNUSA, Abuja

A bullish striker standing at 6ft.3inches tall, very energetic and daring enough to terrorise opposing defenders in search of goals could be one of the ways to describe Stephen Zagbe on the pitch.

Judging by what he has shown in the ongoing Abuja Youth League where he has shone brightly in the colours of Prime Stars, it can be said the 17 year old attacker has the potentials to develop into a sublime striker in the near future.

Already, he has scored two goals in three matches for his team in the Abuja Youth League. His fearless style of play as he charges towards the opponent’s territory, taking on defenders with some dribbling runs and complimenting the efforts with bullet shots that narrowly missed the target were some of the highlights of his game.

The athletic built teenage striker, who uses both feet perfectly and is very good aerially said he will keep on working hard as his team prepares for their next opponent in the league.

“It is so good to score goals. I will keep on working hard so that i can continue to improve my game and I hope to always play to the instructions of the coaches,” Zagbe told LEADERSHIP Sunday Sports.

My primary role is to score goals for the team. My aim is to score in every game. This will never come easy because defenders will always be all out to frustrate me.

“That is the reason I will keep on working very hard to achieve the targets I set for myself and for the team in the league,” he said.