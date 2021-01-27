By Olawale Ayeni,

Nigeria music sensation, Momoh Paul Oshokie, popularly known as ALHAJI SWEETEST, has said he was created to make music, adding that he’s working hard to take Nigeria’s music industry to the next level.

ALHAJI SWEETEST who is signed under Hondred Ghost Billionaires Records (HGB), studied Media and Film Arts, from the University of Abuja. He recently dropped his debut hit single titled “No Balance” and his other single “TOTORI” are currently making massive waves across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The indigenous Hausa Rap/Afro Popstar, in an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP, stated that Nigerians and his fans all over the world should expect more vibes, energy and passion from his craft this year.

The Edo State-born artiste said, “I was created to make music and also I’m working hard to come up with more vibes, energy and passion for the craft this year.”