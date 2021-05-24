Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State overall best graduating student, Miss Paula-Peace Onyinyechi James-Okoro, has attributed her outstanding academic success at the ivory tower to hard work and spending more time at the library.

Jame-Okoro who graduated from the Department of Biochemistry, College of Sciences with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.98 spoke during the institution’s 15th convocation ceremony for the 2019/2020 academic session.

According to her, she was nicknamed by her course mates as librarian for spending more time at the library in a bid to improve herself.

In her vote of thanks, she said, “We can make the impossible become possible and we can do anything that we set to achieve.”

Recalling her decision to come top, James -Okoro said she had made the decision in 100 level to become the best graduating student for her set at the university.

“I put in all the hard work even though it wasn’t easy for me because when the first semester year one result came out, I thought it wasn’t going to be possible. Even though I was sad, I didn’t allow that to get the better of me but rather I continued to put in the hard work and spent several hours in the library, to the extent my course mates began calling me librarian. Here I am today, standing as the best graduating student of my set; it paid off.

“It wasn’t easy but I thank God and more so, the encouragement I got from my family and friends. So keep this in mind, you can achieve anything you want in this life.’’