A former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has spurned reports suggesting that he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Instead, he said he personally visited the commission’s headquarters in Abuja to clear his name over what he called frivolous petitions against him.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, Kwankwaso said he only visited the anti-graft agency’s headquarters to give his own side of the story over the said allegations, adding that he personally reported to EFCC where he met with the officials of the commission for a few hours.

Senator Kwankwaso, a former Defence Minister, described the petition as politically motivated and concocted by political opponents who are bent on embarrassing him, saying there was no iota of truth in the allegations contained in the petition.

“The rumour of my arrest is false and baseless. As a law abiding and respected citizen, I personally visited the commission on Saturday in order to clear my name and exactly that’s what happened.

“I met with them, the officials of EFCC and told them that I came to clear my name over a petition written since 2015 against me. I provided answers to all the questions raised by the officials,” the former governor clarified.