Mrs Esther Osemwegie is a United Kingdom based professional nurse. In this interview with ANTHONY AWUNOR, she speaks of her experience in handling the COVID-19 patients, and of her book, ‘Called For Such A Time As This’, a memoir of her experiences working at different NHS hospitals in the United Kingdom.

You are a nurse, did you practice in Nigeria. How is the experience like, working as a nurse in the UK? If you have practiced in Nigeria, what are the differences?

I went to University to train as a nurse in UK. In Nigeria, I worked in Nigeria Airways. However, I have been a patient in Nigerian hospital and worked with Nigerian nurses who were trained in Nigeria. Nigerian nurses are really clear but I think their limitations are due to poor resource in Nigerian hospitals, the cultural differences, political differences, environment and work ethics.

This is not limited only to Nigerian nurses but to Nigerian health care. For example. When someone dies in hospital, what is the investigation that takes place to determine the care that was given to the individual by the doctor and nurses? Was the death caused through negligence or the team did everything possible from the medical , surgical point of view and was there nothing else that they could have done? Were the family given enough information about the death?

For instance, I have lost a few members of my family that I know died out of negligence and we had no way of making enquiries about their death. There is no accountability and responsibility. So therefore, Nigeria has gotten used to it. They don’t even know how to complain about poor service. However, Nigerian trained doctors and nurses, are among the best in NHS Hospitals in London and that is because of the environment which has all the necessary equipment for patients’ care.

Now, you worked as a COVID-19 nurse. How did you get involved?

I got involved with COVID-19 patients by simply turning up to work. I found that the work has been made a COVID -19 ward. I worked as a freelance nurse, which means that, I could have chosen to go home based on my personal safety, but if I did that, I will be letting myself and the profession down. So I chose to stick to professionalism and after that decision, I continued to work with COVID-19 patients.

What was your first experience handing a COVID-19 patient?

My first impression was fear, the safety of the team, then followed by empathy, duty of care with my role as a nurse. But I had to go back to basis on why I choose to be a nurse.

How were you able to keep to all the safety rules?

To be quite honest, we had no choice. We were provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), though they could be better. We already had infection control policies in place and we had to increase and strictly abide by those policies. I went as far as shaving my hair, so that it was easier to wash my hair every day to keep me and my family safe.

Let’s talk about your family. What was the reaction of your husband, children and others?

For my family, children even my family all over the world, it was a no go area. I was having emotional phone calls really begging me not to go to work. I just told them to pray for me. It wasn’t the easiest decision for me and them. There were lots of fears and prayers. I pretended to be strong before them, but on my own I would try and ask God for help. The more I think that I wasn’t going to do it the more I find myself going. I honestly knew that there was a calling. At the end, my family understood it and they were very supportive. My major fears were about my family. Will they forgive me if anything happens to me knowing that I had a choice to stay at home like every other person. Another is when you see the way Coronavirus patients suffer, however, one has to suppress those fears with the word of God. Only God kept me going.

Were you happy with the job. Is it a career thing or just a way to get a big pay?

I am happy about my job as a nurse, however it could be very stressful but extremely rewarding. The skill involved is amazing. It is about helping humans, sometimes in their lowest state, sometimes it is about your own family, friends and even neighbours. The job is amazing. However, at 58. I am beginning to look at the other side of life. I am now on my MSc in Diabetes. It will be incorporated into my health coaching.

What are major challenges patients and medical professionals face while handling the COVID-19 patients?

The challenges are seeing and hearing the number of deaths on TV. When our patient dies and their family were not there. Hearing them cry on the phone. In fact the whole thing is challenging.

What inspired you to write your the book, ‘Called For Such A Time As This’?

It was 12th of May, 2020 while the COVID- 19 was dwindling down and we had to transfer all the patients who were formerly COVID-19 positive. Some were from Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and were all at that time cleared of COVID-19. We had to transfer them to a clean ward, that is wards where there are no COVID-19 patients. After transferring the patients, I noticed that there was this patient that appeared to be upset. I went to her to find out why she was upset, she told me that she was missing her dog.

I told the other nurses that she was upset because she was missing her dog. One nurse shoved it off and there was a particular nurse that said that she is lucky to survive COVID-19, that is why she is talking about her dog. But I noticed that each time she talks about her dog, she smiles. I asked her what is it about her dog that makes her smile.

She told me that the dog is like her. According to her the dog is as mischievous as herself. Then I became interested and told her to hold on, that I will be writing a book and that I will like to write about her and her dog. After that, I went to talk to two other patients. On the following morning, I was writing and I didn’t go back to work until the writing was done. It wasn’t something I planned; the decision was made that day and the following day I was at my desk writing.

What is the structure of the book. I mean how is it segmented, how many pages and what are the chapter distributions?

The book has 19 chapters, 224 pages with 58 references. The new book ‘Called For Such A Time As This’ is based on my experience while working within several different NHS hospitals in the United Kingdom. Already, the book is on Amazon and the launch had been fixed for October 31st this year. In the book, I tried to give well detailed and concise account of my first unplanned encounter with COVID-19 patients.

Who did you write for. I mean your target audience?

It really is difficult to talk about target audience. This book is about COVID -19. Most people want to hear about what happens in the hospitals, how the healthcare care professionals were able to deal with the whole thing and how we were affected. It serves all of these purposes.

What is your advice to the Nigerian government in terms of solving the problems of COVID-19?

My advice to the Nigerian government is that it is difficult to completely wipe away COVID-19 in the country. They need to educate the citizens, that COVID -19 will be here in the world for a while. Social distancing is still very important. They also need to find a way of keeping the hospital clean and protect their vulnerable citizens. If you, the government needs to look at countries that are doing well in this regard; this entails observing what they are doing that is working for them. They need to train and employ nurses that are committed to the call, into COVID-19 centres or hospitals. The COVID-19 hospitals, wards, etc should be fit for the purpose for which they were established.