Kwara State governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, has restated his administration’s commitment to the completion of the Kishi-Kaiama Road and Ilesha Baruba campus of the Kwara State University.

Speaking in Ilorin during a Sallah visit to Government House by monarchs from Kwara North, AbdulRazaq said the administration had also lobbied to have the special livestock zone sited in the district to hasten socioeconomic development and improved the welfare of the people.

He said his administration would continue to accord respect to traditional institutions and not interfere in their affairs, stressing how significant their roles were, especially in maintaining peace in their various communities.

He said his administration understood the challenges of infrastructural deficits in basic education, health, roads, and water confronting every part of the state, especially the people of Kwara North, and promised to continue to pay attention to them.

AbdulRazaq attributed the delay in the completion of the Kishi-Kaiama road construction project partly to lack of fund, saying he will continue to push for release of funds from the federal government to enable the contractor get back to site.