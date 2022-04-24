A governorship aspirant for the 2023 election in Enugu State, Engineer Erasmus Anike, has commended Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on his performance in the state, saying he would continue from where the governor stops if given the opportunity to serve.

He stated this yesterday while addressing journalists after a meeting with members of the executive of the All Enugu Youth for Good Governance (AYGG).

AYGG is the umbrella body of all youth organisations in Enugu State seeking a consensus governorship candidate for the 2023 election.

Anike commended Ugwuanyi for the existing peace and unity in the state as well as the infrastructure development, stressing that Enugu State needed somebody like him.

Reacting to calls for a consensus arrangement, the Peoples Democratic Party aspirant described the idea as a good one, saying if at the end he emerges a consensus candidate, he would be very pleased.

He, however, assured that if any other candidate emerges a consensus candidate, he would have no option than to support the person.

He appealed to Governor Ugwuanyi to use his office and ensure that somebody from Nkanu East and Isi Uzo Federal Constituency emerges the governor in 2023, adding that constituency has not tasted the position.

Addressing journalists, president of AYGG, Comrade Onyekachi Ugwu, stated that they were clamoring for a consensus candidate because they do want a return of insecurity in the state.

He noted that they do not want the peace, unity and progress that Ugwuanyi fought hard to bring in Enugu State to be destroyed.

He noted that the governor had in his wisdom during the last local government elections, used consensus, noting that the elections were held in a peaceful atmosphere.

Also speaking, the organizing secretary, Okonkwo Felix Ugochukwu, said they were seeking consensus because they want to make sure that the peace Ugwuanyi brought to Enugu State becomes permanent. He, however, appealed that the youth be given 50 percent of positions.

The secretary of the organisation, Ugonna Nwodo, said they were seeking consensus because they need peace and not violence that would lead to the killing of youths in the state.