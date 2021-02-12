BY GEORGE OKOJIE |

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said his administration would continue to provide support for the vulnerable, saying responsibility of the government goes beyond protection of life and property of its citizens.

Sanwo-Olu stated this while presenting cheques of various sums; ranging from N500,000 to N5 million to 50 needy Lagosians at the second edition of a programme tagged: ”Sanwo-Olu Listens” held at the state secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu who assured Lagosians of good governance stated that his administration would continue to listen to the citizens in order to provide for their needs, and protect life and property.

“Sanwo-Olu Listens Initiative is a social welfare programme designed to provide financial assistance to vulnerable citizens of Lagos State and we are very passionate about it, apart from this, we have other programmes related to this which border on caring and providing for the needs of our citizens,” he said.

In her welcome address, the special adviser to the governor on civil engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, said Sanwo-Olu Listens initiative was a demonstration of the continuous aspiration of the Sanwo-Olu’s administration to support less privileged people in the state to cushion the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is an understatement that a lot of people need financial assistance to solve a diverse number of challenges ranging from chronic ailments, varying degrees of disasters occasioned by unforeseen situations, to loss of jobs and businesses as a result of the prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic which the second wave we are experiencing now across the globe is more deadly than the first wave,” she said.