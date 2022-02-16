Newly-appointed Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Dr) Lekan Balogun on Tuesday vowed to give his best to Ibadanland towards making the ancient metropolis a truly African city everybody would be proud of.

Balogun while fielding questions from journalists in his Alarere residence after approval given to his nomination by the state governor, Seyi Makinde on Monday, said the support from kingmakers and the people has inspired him to do his best.

Ibadan Kingmakers had submitted the name of Balogun, who was Otun Olubadan and the rightful successor to the Olubadan throne which became vacant on 2nd January, 2022 at the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso 1 to the governor about two weeks ago.

Reacting to his appointment which became formal on Monday with the governor’s assent, Balogun said he welcomed it and commended Governor Makinde for the assent and his members of the Olubadan-in-Council for their unwavering support.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “With the kind of support and enthusiasm expressed by my colleagues in the Olubadan-in-Council towards and over my emergence and the positive disposition of our governor, I have no choice than to give Ibadan my best and with God on my side, I will be up and doing towards leaving Ibadan better than I’m meeting it”.

Recalling that the journey that culminated into the new appointment actually began in 1986 when he became Mogaji of Aliiwo dynasty, the new Olubadan said it was a race nobody could predict how it would end and expressed gratitude to God for the grace received to attain the ultimate height.

On Ibadan producing a younger monarch like other places across the country, Balogun said, “it would gladden my heart except that I would have been in my grave by that time, rejoicing with my maker.

“A younger person will definitely do better because of physical ability, it would be a welcome development when and if it happens”.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the second Olubadan to emerge from the Aliiwo dynasty, he said he would adopt Ali Okunmade II as suffix to his full name, Dr. Moshood Olalekan Ishola Balogun Aliiwo.