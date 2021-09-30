Newly inaugurated Cross River State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Mr Vena Ikem has pledged to end the imposition of candidates by the party in the state.

He made the pledge while speaking at the swearing in ceremony of the newly elected state party exco, yesterday, in Calabar.

He promised to do everything within the reach of the newly elected exco to ensure that all the electoral processes in the party are democratized.

“We will do everything to further democratize the processes of the party so that it will never be heard that a candidate was imposed on the party.

“The PDP as the name implies cannot be called a democratic party if candidates are imposed.

“If we democratize our processes, we will easily win elections and that is the pledge I am making to the party”, Ikem maintained.

The former PDP national publicity secretary charged the new executive and the elders of the party to encourage free and fair elections for the party.

In his remarks, one time governor of Cross River State and member of the PDP board of trustees, Mr Donald Duke lauded the out-gone caretaker committee for taking the party to an enviable height.

Duke charged the Ikem-led new exco to work hard towards winning the battle against the APC so that the party can return back to Government House.

“The mandate was given to the PDP and the offices – governor, senator and House of Reps are only agents of the party so what you have is where an agent steals the property of the principal,” he said.

Duke urged the new exco to be exceedingly transparent in their dealings stressing that the only way to keep the party united and avoid acrimony is through transparency.

He warned elders of the party not to be involved in the imposition of candidates as they cannot afford that luxury.