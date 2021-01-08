Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Cee-C has said she will never be in support of aphrodisiac also known as kayamata, bleaching, body enhancement and other products in such line.

The 28-year-old said this while sharing her chats with an aphrodisiac brand in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Attention to all prospective brands/clients: First of all, I want to thank all my past and current clients for their support and patronage. I must say that y’all have been a blessing to the Ceec brand. And for that I am eternally grateful.

“Therefore, to brands/businesses that have and continued to- reach out to me to influence products such as Aphrodisiacs Kayamata, body enhancement pills and/or products, and bleaching creams and/or products.

“Please be advised that I will not be influencing or supporting the aforementioned pills, creams or products and their likes. Not now, not ever, no matter the money offered,” she wrote.