BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Amid the current security challenges being experienced across the country, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has reiterated the commitment of his administration to give priority attention to the security of the people of the state.

The governor stated this at the State Police Command Headquarter, Osogbo during the official inauguration of the newly recruited special constabulary who recently completed their training and passing-out ceremony at the Police Training School, Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo state.

Represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the state government, Prince Oluwole Oyebamiji, the Osun helmsman while congratulating them, noted that despite the incessant security challenges ravaging the nation, Osun still remains the most peaceful state in the country.

The Governor told the gathering that his administration has been consistently giving the security and safety of the people of the state a well deserved priority just as he acknowledged the enormous support and cooperation of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies in the state and the country at large.