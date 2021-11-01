The chief of staff to the Katsina State governor, Mutari Lawal, has vowed to remain loyal to his principal; Governor Aminu Bello Masari, until the expiration of his tenure in 2023.

Lawal said he would retire with his principal after his tenure and never pursue any political ambition without Masari’s consent.

While addressing pressmen yesterday in Katsina, the chief of staff, said his position was to clear the air over his posters seen in Katsina town announcing his entry into the Katsina central senatorial district contest. He urged those sponsoring the campaign to desist from doing so and be obedient to the party leadership in the state.

He said, “I will never allow mischievous people to continue to cause trouble in our party because I never have the ambition to contest any position.

“I’m ready to go along with Governor Masari, wherever he is going. I’ve been with him right from his onset in the political struggles, and the least he expects from me is total faithfulness and commitment. I see no reason why some people will go about placing my posters in the town for the senatorial contest in 2023.”

He accordingly warned perpetrators of such acts to stop doing so or be ready to face legal action at no distance.