BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, DAMATURU

A former governor of Yobe State and three- time Senator, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, has started moves to re-contest for the senate seat in the 2023 election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Senator Ibrahim disclosed this in an interview with the Hausa service of the Voice of America monitored by our correspondent in Damaturu.

He said “I cherish staying around my people because they are the source of my position. Staying away from those who had put up their best to ensure you are where you are today is not the best calculation by a true politician. I derive pleasure interacting with my people.

It is through them that you will realise that poverty has reached a crescendo. It is through them that you will understand that there is failure in governance; from the grassroots to the top. This is how I get to know the pulse of the nation.

“Bukar is making moves to get a ticket for senator in 2023 and reunite his people for supporting his ambition. I want to use this medium to tell you that the incumbent senator, Ibrahim Gaidam, has failed to deliver the dividends of democracy to his constituency,” he said.

He said he would continue to encourage the party to do the right thing.

“I’m still in politics, I’m always discussing with my prople how to move our constituency forward, Yobe is one political party since 1999.

“I am in politics for life. Again, I will be a senator for life. Our people are suffering, nothing you can write about, God willing I will mobilize my people to support my ambition for the forthcoming general election.

“Let me tell you that we must support APC. Our interest in the state has always been progressive and I will personally be watching for improvements in the APC. Our party is organised under the leadership of the incumbent governor, Mai Mala Buni,” he added.