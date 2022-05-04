A presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and a former chief judge of Anambra State, Prof Peter Umeadi has vowed to reposition Nigeria from insecurity, and economic downturn within four years if elected president of the country in the 2023 general election.

Umeadi made the pledge in a meeting with Ohanaeze Ndigbo leaders and chairmen of APGA in the 21 local government areas of Anambra State in Awka yesterday during which he solicited their support to enable him actualise Igbo presidency project.

He said that he was the best candidate to win the 2023 presidential election for the APGA saying that he has the initiative and capacity to reposition Nigeria within four years if elected.

“I’m here to inform you as critical stakeholders and solicit your support as I aspire to become the next president of Nigeria.

“It is not possible for us to achieve, economic, educational, scientific, sporting or sufficiency breakthrough when we are hungry, insecure, and unstable.

“Nigerians are traumatised on daily basis from wanton killings. We know that insecurity among other fall out have driven our people away from the farms creating artificial scarcity of food and earning power.

“Therefore, Nigeria require change which only good leadership could provide. We need to change the way we think so we could change the way we do things. If I get the ticket of APGA, then we stand a good chance to win the presidential election in 2023.

“If I win the presidential election, I pledge to administer Nigeria with firmness and fairness, and reposition our country to the path of progress, harmony and prosperity all,” he said.

Umeadi urged Ohanaeze Ndigbo to engage in vigorous voter education to ensure that all eligible voters who were 18 years and above register to vote and obtain their permanent voters’ cards (PVCs).

The vice president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, urged every Nigerian to key into the Igbo Presidency project, saying that time has come for the country to produce its next president from the Southeast.

“Let us mobilise ourselves as Igbos across the country, ensure we get our PVCs and vote on election day. We are popular by our votes,” he said.

In his remarks, Obi Chukwuemekalum Udodeme, President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Anambra, said it was the turn of the Southeast to produce the next president of Nigeria.

“We are happy that you recognised our role in this Igbo Presidency project. You are very qualified to contest and become the next president and we pray that God grants you victory.

“On May 5, we will converge at Enugu for a meeting where we will tell the world how prepared we are to produce the next president in 2023, ” he said.