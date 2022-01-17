National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed and a presidential aspirant in the 2023 general elections at the weekend said feedbacks from his consultations with critical stakeholders have been impressive, saying with the support of the Nigeria masses he is optimistic that he would record resounding victory at the poll.

The former Lagos State governor who spoke briefly during a condolence visit to former Oyo State governor and Osi Olubadan, Senator Rashidi Ladoja over the death of Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji and former governor Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala at his Bodija residence, said life was a challenge that must be confronted and overcome.

The presidential aspirant who spoke briefly with journalists said he was in the state to commiserate with the governor of the state, Mr. Seyi Makinde over the death of Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi; the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji and former governor Adebayo Alao Akala, even as he visited the Osi Olubadan to complete his visit.

Though journalists were barred from his meeting with Ladoja which lasted more than 30 minutes, Tinubu, who spoke shortly before leaving, said the outcome of consultations regarding his 2023 presidential ambition had been very successful.

“Life is a challenge and you must be ready to confront challenges and overcome them. I have the confidence that I will overcome any form of challenge. I am sure I will face challenges and I have the confidence that I will overcome them”, he said.

Tinubu expressed optimism that the reactions of critical stakeholders to, “My presidential ambition have been very positive, encouraging and overwhelming and these have spurred me on with the strong conviction that we would succeed and emerge victorious after the election.

“Life itself is a challenge and I have the confidence and capacity to wade through challenges and overcome them. We are forging ahead and with the strong support of the masses of Nigerians, we are going to achieve a resounding victory”, he declared.

