BACKGROUND

My name is Damak Shuwargwe and I was born on the April 5, 1995 in Plateau State. I am the third child in a family of five. I am a public servant, and I have been practicing corporate governance for approximately four years.

Despite being actively involved in different things at the same time, I still create time to have fun. I love playing tennis, swimming and having a good time with family and friends.

EDUCATION

I hold a Bachelor’s degree in International Law & Diplomacy from Babcock University (2012-2016), a Master’s degree in Business Administration from ABU Zaria (2019-2020) and I recently enrolled for another undergraduate degree in Economics owing to my newly developed desire to explore finance.

CAREER

I currently serve in different capacities across different sectors. I am a public servant, I have been practicing corporate governance for approximately four years.

I recently developed interest in Agriculture , and this inspired me to start up “Shuwar’s Integrated Farms”, an agricultural company formed with the aim of touching the lives of rural farmers, curbing wastage and transportation of a wide range of agricultural products from farms to consumers.

I am a patriotic Nigerian whose passion for education and desire to see change in my environment prompted me to form “Arm the Child Foundation”, a non-profit organisation.

Arm the Child Foundation was founded in 2016 as a project. The idea of the project is to provide education for internally displaced children through a summer school we hosted with the theme “Arm the Child Project”. The summer school ran for four weeks and at the end of the period, we conducted a monitoring and evaluation session, where it was learnt that most of the kids wanted to return to school and we also identified communication barriers between the volunteers and the children as one of the challenges. Most of the students understood Hausa while the volunteers were only able to communicate in English.

ACHIEVEMENTS

At four years, Arm the Child Foundation, under my leadership has empowered over 300 internally displaced children through education, summer school project and literacy clinic project. This has led to me, being nominated for a number of awards in Nigeria.

Last year, the foundation sponsored 16 children to school, four of which are girls which were sent to be married off due to the absent of funds. Their parents were going to married them off, because they don’t have the funds to send them to secondary school, but we settled in, we were able to raise their fees and sponsored their education.

MENTOR

I have women I admire so much and as such, i benchmark them. Anyone who knows me closely knows I have deep admiration for Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Ibukun Awosika, Mo Abudu and a few others within and outside the country who are taking bold steps and living their footprints in the sands of time.

INSPIRATION

I am inspired by the picture of Nigeria. I wish to see a country where things can flow normally; One where access to quality education isn’t a thing for the privileged class alone; A Nigeria whose public schools have such high standards, so that we have fewer Nigerians leaving the country to study and have more foreigners coming to study in Nigeria. A country with little to no out -of- school children. One that offers a lot of opportunities to her citizens, so that we have less Nigerians leaving in search of greener pastures in other countries.

This is the mental image of the Nigeria I desire to exist in, and it spurs me to put in the work through my foundation and any other means within my purview. In spite of this positive picture of my wonderful country, there are days that this image of the Nigeria I desire to exist in, seems blurry. There are days I feel so discouraged that I want to move on from making any effort or putting in the work.

Through it all, I live for those days when I am passionately spurred. I may not be able to change all the challenges confronting Nigeria but I am willing to put in the work within my reach , and in my environment and I am also willing to encourage others to do same.

CHALLENGES

The most underlying challenge for us at the” Arm the Child Foundation “is that of sponsorship and funding. Reasons are that if we have more resources, we will be able to intensify our efforts and reach a larger number of displaced and vulnerable out of school children.

Most times, gender bias also comes to play in all the facets of my life. Thankfully, the advocacy for equal access to opportunities for women is getting louder. Hopefully , the impact will be more visible so that younger girls growing up won’t have to experience such.

FUTURE GOALS

My goals span across different facets of my life. For the “ Arm the Child Foundation”, it is our goal and desire that by the year 2025, we would have empowered at least 1000 children through formal and/or informal education . If this is attained, the number of out -of -school children in the country would be reduced drastically. It is also part of our scope to empower them with digital and other learning skills to enable independently earn a living.

Talking about my career , I desire to in the nearest future, occupy the position of the President of the African Development Bank. This is largely why I am back in school studying Economics at undergraduate level. I plan to also go for a Master’s Degree in Development Economics and obtain a PhD in Economics later in life . In fact, I plan to fall back to lecturing, on retirement.

For my agricultural company, the goal is to improve the lives of rural farmers across Nigeria by giving them more value in exchange for their products. Through my project, the sector will extensively harness to curb wastage, create easier access to fresh farm products as well as explore best processing methods to boost independence on imported products.

ADVICE TO YOUNG GIRLS

Now here is what I have to say to young girls. Even though there is increaing advocacy to empower the girl child and give them equal access to opportunities, certain things may seem difficult to reach because of your gender. We are aware that certain traditions are designed to discourage women from reaching for the stars, but you don’t have to give in. Some tables host only men, but if you desire to join them, grab a chair and create space for yourself there. Leave above the validation of men and society, have aspirations that go far beyond marriage.

If you find yourself in those type of environments where you are being raised to be a good wife, I implore you to look beyond that and work actively to be a good person. Not because marriage is not good or I don’t desire to be a wife myself but because If you are fixated on being a good person, you can function as a good wife and a woman that has her name etched in her environment for being good to it.

I started volunteering since I was 17 and actively started leading/executing projects since I was 22. Through this journey, I have been in environments where limits were placed for me for the mere fact that I am female. I have been in environments where men were given preference over me. I have been in environments where I have come off as being “stubborn” or too opinionated or overly ambitious, due to certain paths I took or am currently taking. I have been advised to calm down so I don’t put men off.

I am so thankful to have been brought to this world by very supportive parents. My father does not see me for the wife I can be to a man but for the Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala that I can be to Nigeria and the world at large tomorrow. This consciousness alone, is enough to have me break through whatever barrier. I also grew up knowing a career driven mother whose career didn’t work against her being a good wife or mother. If anything she made both look so easy.

So beyond advising young girls, I also want to implore parents to raise their girls beyond aspirations for marriage. Train your daughters to be ambitious women and change makers.