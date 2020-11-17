By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he would do everything possible to ensure that youth protests such as the #EndSARS did not happen in the country again.

Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi disclosed yesterday to State House Correspondents after the quarterly meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) presided over by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa ,Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of his efforts to stem future protests, according to the minister, Buhari reassured that he would involve all stakeholders in the process of maintaining peace in the country, especially the youth, traditional rulers, community and religious leaders leaders among others.

He said “Mr. President assured Nigerians that he will do whatever it takes to ensure the repeat of ENDSARS protests does not occur in Nigeria again.

“Mr. President reassured that all stakeholders will be involved in the process of maintaining peace in the country, particularly the youth, community leaders, traditional rulers, politicians, public servants, religious leaders etc.

“The Federal Government will continue to maintain its bureaucratic, humane and just postures in handling security matters in the country,” the minister said.

Asked whether government intended to use force to stop future #EndSARS protests, Dingyadi explained:

“What we are saying is that government will continue to dialogue, it will continue to listen and will continue to carry all stakeholders along in ensuring that there is no repeat of what happened that destroyed a lot of properties, public and private, individuals in this country.”

On the general security situation in the country, the Police Affairs Minister said the NSC was worried by the increasing cases of armed banditry particularly in the Northwest and North eastern part of the country and agreed to be more proactive in dealing with the situation in a more decisive manner.

“Decisive action means, it’s an all inclusive action that is going to be taken to ensure that in terms of technology, equipment we can face these challenges headon,” he said.

He added that the NSC meeting resolved to pay greater attention to the police in the discharge of its functions to maintain peace in the country with modern equipment and technology.

On the timeline to achieve the desired security situation, the minister said: “Let me say that in whatever one does you must have a timeline, you must have your targets and you must work towards achieving those targets. We have our timelines, we have our targets and we are working towards achieving those targets.”