Governor-elect of Anambra State and a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has described his victory as a divine mandate, and pledged that he would strive to justify the trust.

In his acceptance speech made available to newsmen, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, candidate in the just concluded Anambra state gubernatorial election, paid his respect to the three police officers killed by a gang of unknown gunmen who stormed the hall where he was holding meeting with youth of his Isuofia village in the build-up to the governorship campaigns, praying God to grant their souls eternal repose in His kingdom.

Meanwhile, his closest rival in the governorship contest, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, has congratulated Soludo and pledged his support to ensure that the administration transformed the state into admirable greatness.

Soludo was in the early hours of yesterday declared winner of Anambra State governorship election held on November 6 and November 9, by the state Returning Officer, vice-chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) Prof. Florence Obi, after polling a total of 112,229 votes out of the total 241,523 valid votes to emerge winner in governorship contest which was also involved 17 other contestants, including Ozigbo who finished second with a total of 53,807 votes.

While Soludo had been in the governorship race since about 12 years, Ozigbo joined the contest about two years ago, and, pushed the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, a former presidential aide, 17 days governor of the state, and, two-time senator representing Anambra south district, Senator Andy Uba to a third position. Uba scored a total of 43,285 votes.

Soludo also commended various strata of institutions and people he said God used to make him governor, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, over 41 support groups, APGA leaders, INEC, the judiciary, security agencies, APGA leadership, professional groups, Anambra electorate, non- indigenes, churches, traditional rulers, ASATU, labour, market, traders ,etc.