Governor of Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa said he was not willing to impose a successor on the people but to allow God to choose his successor.

Okowa stated this yesterday at the 70th birthday and thanksgiving service of Chief Oritsetimeyin Adams which held at Cathedral Church of St. Luke’s Anglican Church, Sapele, saying the choice of a successor is not by wish of man but by the will of God.

He commended the church and other leaders for their prayers and support, and urged them to pray that God should give the state a good successor to him, assuring that he was committed to allowing God’s will prevail on the choice of who would succeed him in 2023.

“I thank the Church and our leaders for their consistent prayers for our dear state because it is not about us, men, but about what God wants. So, pray that whoever God wants will be governor, and may that person He wants emerge as governor for the good of Deltans. May God’s will be done in Delta State and may it be well with us in Nigeria,” he said.

The governor congratulated the celebrant for attaining the Biblical three scores and 10 and urged him to rededicate his life to the service of God and humanity.

Earlier in his sermon, Bishop of Oleh Diocese (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. John Aruakpor, had congratulated Adams for using his positions to attract development to his people.

Speaking on the theme “The value of man’s life”, he said that a man’s worth did not consist in the abundance of his possessions but by the value of service he rendered to others.

The celebrant, Chief Adams said he was not thanking God because he was 70 but because of His blessings upon his life and family.

“Last year, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer which was supposed to be a death sentence but the Lord healed me after an operation in a United States (US) hospital.