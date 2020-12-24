Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has reiterated his stand not to engage in any negotiation with criminals whether bandits, kidnappers or terrorists, noting that such stand was a key ingredient in Kogi State’s fight against insecurity.

The governor made this known yesterday while responding to questions on security in the North Central Zone on Channels TV programme Sunrise Daily, monitored in Lokoja.

Governor Bello gave an instance of a particular amnesty offered to a renowned bandit group in Nasarawa State after a particular top politician assured of the genuineness of the group’s repentance, adding that the group unfortunately reneged on their promise and were currently wrecking havoc in communities within the state.

He pointed out that strong political will was required to tackle security challenges of any type and the steps his administration took in a state bedeviled with security challenges was to deal ruthlessly with crime perpetrators and their sponsors.

Governor Bello said that security was not only the responsibility of the Nigerian Army, the police and other security operatives adding that community ownership must also be instilled to facilitate trust and active participation of the people in their own security and safety, particularly in gathering information