At 70, media mogul and chairman emeritus of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has said he would not rest until Nigeria becomes a better country for all citizens.

He spoke yesterday in Abuja at a birthday lecture and book presentation as part of activities to mark his 70th birthday

Dokpesi, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) told the audience he would not rest until the anomalies in Nigeria are fixed and the country made a better place.

He recalled the story of how he was given a 35-year life expectancy and thanked God that he was alive to double the benchmark.

Dokpesi said, “The very early years, I was sickly. As I was growing up, I do recall sitting by my father’s side in Ibadan every evening while he sat on his relaxing chair with his friends talking about village stories. There, I was feeling handicapped because I could not talk from the very beginning of my life. Many people assumed that because I couldn’t talk, I could also not hear. I would normally look and watch things as they happen, and I vividly recall when one of my father’s very close friends came to intervene about my schooling. He condemned every effort to invest in me because I was sickly and a handicapped child of a southerner. That was a very tough stage of my life. I felt highly discriminated against.

“My mother was very helpless. She was illiterate and I couldn’t talk, even if I attempted to write anything, she could not read it. It took God’s intervention after going through treatments at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

“By the time I was about 12 and 13 years old, I was terribly sick. My parents were taking me from hospital to herbalists, from churches to prayer houses, looking for how to make me survive. The doctors gave up on me because they couldn’t identify what the perennial ailment was,” Dokpesi said.

At the event, former Vice President and the 2019 presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, declared his interest in the 2023 presidential race and dismissed claims that he is too old for the office.

Atiku said that even 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom (UK) recently dismissed a claim that she was old.

“We are just starting. We are not oldie (old people),” he said.

The lecture with the theme: “Technology: A Missing Link in Nigeria’s Development’’, was followed by the public presentation of the book – “The Handkerchief, The Story of High Chief Raymond Anthony Aleogho Dokpesi” at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

He recalled asking why the book is called “The Handkerchief” and said the answer he was given by the author correlated with his own life.

Atiku said, “After I lost my dad at a very early age, my mother, being a Muslim, she was being married from one man’s house to another. And as one man marries her, we will pack our things to the man’s house.

“It was then that I met the late Mallam Adamu Ciroma, a divisional officer in my hometown and I told him that I want to work in his office. He gave me a holiday job and it was from the holiday job I built a house for my mother. I had 12 pounds then.

“The last man that married her did so in that house. She lived and died in that house,” he said.

Atiku said the story of Dokpesi relates to his upbringing having been raised by her mother after his father died while he was just 10 years old.

He described Dokpesi as a wonderful human being who has friends across party lines and every part of Nigeria and was “able to rally round in support of our course.”

Similarly, technology experts, academics and other panelists at the event said Nigeria has no effective and regulatory framework to guarantee the protection of citizens digital rights.

Rock Adote, the director of Information Technology at the Uhuru Group, said a lot of citizens’ data are in the hands of people who may become the country’s adversaries in the future.

“Google tracks your every move from the hotels you check-in to the stores where you buy things. Nigeria needs a robust regulatory framework to protect the citizen’s data. We don’t need more lawyers and academia on this. We need subject matter experts,” they said.

Professor Pat Utomi advocated for a resilient national economy that keeps the best brains in the country.

Senator Ben Obi, the chairman of the occasion, lauded the celebrant for what he called a life of selflessness to the course of a great Nigeria.

“Dokpesi has brought so much joy and entertainment to millions of homes in Africa.

“We, Dokpesi, Atiku and many others fought and stopped the third term agenda of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He gave maximum support alongside some governors to ensure we defeated the agenda,” he said.

Ernest Ndukwe, the chairman of MTN Nigeria in his keynote speech said technology has changed the way everyone interacts bringing innovations and digitisation that has bolstered the economy.

The book reviewer, was Professor Dipo Kolawole, former Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti

The event also saw the unveiling of the Raymond Dokpesi New Africa Frontiers (RADNAF) portal.

RADNAF is an NGO with interest in global issues and development with keen interest in Africa-related issues – from climate change, green environment, hunger – to technology and people.