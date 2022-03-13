A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has ruled out dragging Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to court, over allegation of embezzlement of funds levelled against him by the latter.

Wike had in 2017 accused Abe of embezzling funds meant for the construction of the Kpobie-Bodo Road in Gokana local government area of the state.

But, speaking during an interactive session with youth bodies and young professionals in Port Harcourt on Sunday, Abe described what transpired between him and Wike at the time as mere politics.

The APC chieftain said: “Nyesom Wike is my friend. That time he made that video, we were campaigning. He went to Gokana to campaign for his party and made those accusations against me. I went to Ikwerre to go and reply him and we attacked ourselves. We don’t go to Court over such things.

“When we finished that election, I did a thanksgiving service and invited him. He came and admitted that he fought me. We have forgotten about that. It is now in the past.

“If we continue endlessly to tear each other down over politics, the society cannot move forward. I am not suing Wike; I am not fighting him, I am not quarreling with him. In the course of our politics, we agree and disagree. That is what it is.”

Abe stated that what Rivers State needed ahead of the 2023 general election were people who are experienced in governance and politics and not not those who are new in politics.

The former lawmaker said: “I am part of whatever success that we have had in Rivers State because I have been in Rivers State politics at least from 1998 or so. And I am also part of whatever failure that we might had.

“But, in the course of whatever success or failure that we have put together, we have also acquired experience. We have better ideas; we know the things that did not work and cannot work, we know the things that can work and can be made better.

“The temptation to throw away every old leadership and start afresh will not produce the desired result that we want because somebody starting afresh will have to learn what we already know. Somebody who is starting afresh will have to know what we already know should not be known.”

He stated that it takes collective efforts of all the people of the state to build a Rivers State of their dream, saying that everything should not be left for the state governor or those in government alone.

Abe added: “In building a state, in building a society, in building a community, everybody has a role to play. It is not just the governor or those that are in government. I have said it severally that great cities and great societies are built with sacrifices and efforts of its own people.

“If you want a great society in Rivers State, if you want a great community, if we want a place where our dreams can be pursued and realised, we must be ready to make those sacrifices that will give us those results that we want.

“If we want a great state, we must be prepared, all of us; we must change the way we behave, change the way we approach issues and most importantly, we must do things differently from the way we have done them before. If we continue to do things the way we have done them, do not be surprised that we will get exactly the same result we got before.”