Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi, has said a potential move to Major League Soccer would appeal to him, but promised he won’t talk to other clubs about a transfer until the current season is over.

After failing to secure a Camp Nou exit over the summer and now into the final season of his current contract with the club, Messi continues to be linked with a possible transfer away from Spain.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been touted as the most likely destinations with the Argentine still interested in exploring his options.

However, Messi has now admitted a move to the United States would appeal to him, raising the possibility of him following in the footsteps of David Beckham, Thierry Henry and more in making a lucrative, high-profile switch to MLS.

“I always said that I have the impression that I would like to enjoy the experience of living in the United States, of living in that league and that life, but if it happens or not I don’t know,” the Argentine told La Sexta.

Messi has however flatly rejected the idea of him joining either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid, and replied when asked if he could join the later: “No, impossible.”

Any talks about a possible move anywhere will have to wait until the summer, with Messi vowing he’ll hold off having those discussions to ensure he continues to give his all for Barca.

“I have nothing clear until the end of the year, I will wait for the end of the season,” he said. “The important thing is to think about the team, finish the year, think about trying to get titles and not be distracted by other things.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, I’m focused on what we have, on what can be done in these six months. I don’t think about how the year will end because today it wouldn’t be good for me to tell you what am I going to do because I don’t know.

“I don’t know if I’m going to leave or not and if I leave, I would like to leave in the best way.

“Always speaking hypothetically, I would like to return some day. I would like to return to the city, to work at the club, to contribute. Barcelona is much bigger than any player, even me obviously, and I hope that the president who comes in will do things well to help us lift important titles again.”